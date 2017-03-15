Pound Steady Ahead Of UK Unemployment Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Freenet":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data.



The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.8 percent in three months to January.

Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.

The pound was quoted at 1.2227 against the greenback, 1.2326 against the Swiss franc, 140.13 against the yen and 0.8697 against the euro at 5:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM