Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Slips Against Majors




23.12.16 10:24
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against the other major currencies in early European deals on Friday.


The pound weakened to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2254 versus the dollar and more than a 3-week low of 1.2579 versus the Swiss franc, compared to Thursday's closing values of 1.2282 and 1.2590, respectively.


The pound dropped to a 2-week low of 143.88 against the yen and more than a 2-week low of 0.8527 against the euro, down from Thursday's closing values of 144.32 and 0.8495, respectively.


The pound is likely to find support around 1.21 against the greenback, 1.23 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen and 0.87 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:47 , dpa-AFX
Bundesbank lässt ihre NS-Vorgeschichte unters [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFX
Malta Q3 Unemployment Rate Declines
12:42 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SCHNIGGE Wertp [...]
12:41 , dpa-AFX
Credit Suisse To Pay $5.28 Bln US Mortgage [...]
12:28 , dpa-AFX
Novae Group plc: Purchase of Shares by the [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...