Pound Slightly Down After U.K. Mortgage Approvals

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.



K. mortgage approvals for November at 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the pound fell slightly against its major rivals.

The pound was trading at 1.2240 against the greenback, 143.99 against the yen, 0.8528 against the euro and 1.2590 against the franc around 4:31 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM