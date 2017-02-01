Pound Rises On Strong U.K. Factory Growth

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday, after data showed that the British manufacturing growth remained strong at the start of the year.





Data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procure showed that the U.K. purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector eased to 55.9 in January from December's two-and-a-half year high of 56.1. The score was in line with economists' expectations.

Factory output growth was the fastest in 32 months and the latest expansion was underpinned by a solid increase in new order intakes. New business growth moderated after a high in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the European stock markets traded higher, as investor sentiment boosted with solid data out of China as well as encouraging corporate earnings results.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is currently up 0.87 percent or 61.84 points at 7,160, France's CAC 40 index is up 1.01 percent or 47.95 points at 4,796 and Germany's DAX is up 0.90 percent or 103.99 points at 11,639.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3. That exceeded expectations for 51.2, although it was down from 51.4 in December.

The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.6 in January, in line with forecasts and up from 54.5 in the previous month.

In the Asian trading today, the pound held steady against its major rivals.

In the early European session, the pound rose to a 6-day high of 1.2614 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2542. The pound may test resistance around the 1.28 area.

The pound advanced to 0.8554 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8594. On the upside, 0.84 is seen as the next resistance level for the pound.

Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound climbed to 2-day highs of 142.92 and 1.2483 from early lows of 141.66 and 1.2433, respectively. If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 147.00 against the yen and 1.27 against the franc.

Looking ahead, manufacturing PMI reports from U.S. and Canada for January, U.S. ADP private sector jobs data for January, U.S. construction spending for December and U.S. crude oil inventories data are set to be published in the New York session.

At 2:00 pm ET, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy. The central bank is expected to hold its federal funds rates at 0.75 percent.

At 2:00 pm ET, Bundesbank Board Member Andreas Dombret is expected to speak about ECB policy in Frankfurt.

