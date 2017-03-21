Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Rises Further After U.K. CPI, PPI And HPI




21.03.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics issued U.

K. consumer and producer prices for February and house price index for January.


After these data, the pound rose further against its major rivals.


As of 5:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8672 against the euro, 1.2390 against the Swiss franc, 1.2439 against the U.S. dollar and 140.24 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:36 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE (english)
11:35 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bovis [...]
11:33 , dpa-AFX
Amazon Launches Alexa Voice Shopping Thro [...]
11:32 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Capital, G+J Wirtschaftsmedien / Diebold [...]
11:32 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...