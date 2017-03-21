Pound Rises Further After U.K. CPI, PPI And HPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics issued U.



K. consumer and producer prices for February and house price index for January.

After these data, the pound rose further against its major rivals.

As of 5:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8672 against the euro, 1.2390 against the Swiss franc, 1.2439 against the U.S. dollar and 140.24 against the yen.

