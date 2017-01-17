Pound Rises Further After U.K. CPI, PPI And HPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics published consumer and producer prices for December and house price index for November.





After these data, the pound rose further against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8765 against the euro, 1.2179 against the Swiss franc, 1.2231 against the U.S. dollar and 137.73 against the yen.

