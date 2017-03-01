Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Rises Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Mortgage Approvals




01.03.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.

K. manufacturing PMI for February and U.K. mortgage approvals data for January are due. The manufacturing index is expected to drop slightly to 55.7 in February, from 55.9 in the prior month.


Ahead of these data, the pound rose against its major rivals.


As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8512 against the euro, 1.2384 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2497 against the franc and 140.64 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stor [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 As Pound Dip [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
OTS: uberall GmbH / Neue Partnerschaft zwis [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Italy Manufacturing Growth Exceeds Forecast
12:01 , dpa-AFX
Zypries wirbt bei neuem US-Handelsminister fü [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...