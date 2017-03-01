Pound Rises Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Mortgage Approvals

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.



K. manufacturing PMI for February and U.K. mortgage approvals data for January are due. The manufacturing index is expected to drop slightly to 55.7 in February, from 55.9 in the prior month.

Ahead of these data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8512 against the euro, 1.2384 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2497 against the franc and 140.64 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

