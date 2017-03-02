Pound Rises Ahead Of U.K. Construction PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, UK CIPS/Markit construction PMI data for February is due.



The PMI is seen falling to 52.0 in February from 52.2 in January.

Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8580 against the euro, 1.2278 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2405 against the Swiss franc and 140.26 against the yen.

