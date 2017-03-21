Pound Rises Ahead Of U.K. CPI, PPI And HPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue U.



K. consumer and producer prices for February and house price index for January. Inflation is forecast to accelerate to 2.1 percent from 1.8 percent in January. Economists forecast UK output prices to rise 3.7 percent annually, following a 3.5 percent rise a month ago.

Ahead of these data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

As of 5:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8695 against the euro, 1.2361 against the Swiss franc, 1.2417 against the U.S. dollar and 139.90 against the yen.

