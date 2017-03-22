Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Rises Against Most Majors




22.03.17 08:32
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.


The pound rose to near 1-month high of 1.2506 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week high of 0.8648 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2464 and 0.8669, respectively. .


Against the franc, the pound edged up to 1.2414 from an early low of 1.2388.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 1.25 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:19 , dpa-AFX
Euro Mixed Following Eurozone Current Accou [...]
10:11 , dpa-AFX
Euro Slides Ahead Of Eurozone Current Acco [...]
10:09 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
10:07 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Lower
10:04 , dpa-AFX
APA ots news: Private sichern sich historisch [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...