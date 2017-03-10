Pound Rises Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.03.17 10:55
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.


The pound rose to a 1-week high of 140.48 against the yen, from an early low of 139.65.


Against the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 1.2174 from an early low of 1.2150.


The pound edged up to 1.2324 against the Swiss franc, from an early near 2-month low of 1.2288.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 142.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the greenback and 1.26 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



