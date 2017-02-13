Pound Rises Against Most Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.02.17 08:53
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.


The pound rose to a 2-week high of 0.8489 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 1.2567 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 0.8528 and 1.2466, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 1.2524 from Friday's closing value of 1.2536.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.28 against the franc and 1.27 against the greenback.


