Pound Rises Against Most Majors

25.01.17 06:23
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The pound rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.2551 against the Swiss franc and more than a 2-week high of 0.8558 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2529 and 0.8571, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.2541 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2520.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro and 1.21 against the greenback.


