Pound Rises Against Majors

23.03.17 06:21
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The pound rose to more than a 2-week high of 0.8636 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8649.


Against the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 1.2487 from an early low of 1.2468.


The pound edged up to 139.28 against the yen and 1.2394 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 138.76 and 1.2375, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.26 against the greenback, 141.00 against the yen and 1.26 against the franc.


