Pound Rises Against Majors




07.03.17 05:00
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The pound rose to 1.2249 against the U.S. dollar and 139.64 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2237 and 139.39, respectively.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8638 and 1.2393 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8646 and 1.2386, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.24 against the greenback, 143.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.


MMMM


