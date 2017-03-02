Pound Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.





The pound rose to 1.2297 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 1-1/2-month low of 1.2261.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8565 and 1.2427 from an early near 2-week lows of 0.8590 and 1.2387, respectively.

Against the yen, the pound edged up to 140.32 from an early low of 139.75.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro, 1.27 against the franc and 143.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

