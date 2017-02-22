Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Rises Against Majors




22.02.17 05:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The pound rose to 0.8435 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8449.


Against the Swiss franc, the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.2611, a 6-day high of 142.03 and a 5-day high of 1.2508 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2585, 141.78 and 1.2456, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.28 against the franc, 145.00 against the yen and 1.26 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:05 , dpa-AFX
Thyssenkrupp To Sell Brazilian Steel Mill CSA [...]
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: DELISTING OF THE SHARES O [...]
06:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché reports 56% revenue [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
Experten sehen in der EU Defizite bei Bildung [...]
06:10 , dpa-AFX
Umstrittene Studie: Zahlt sich Schönheit im Jo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...