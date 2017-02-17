Pound Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.02.17 05:53
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.


The pound rose to 141.94 against the yen and 1.2476 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-day low of 141.19 and a 10-day low of 1.2429, respectively.


Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 0.8530 and 1.2511 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8546 and 1.2487, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 145.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the franc, 0.83 against the euro and 1.27 against the greenback.


