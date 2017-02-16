Pound Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


16.02.17 09:23
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.


The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.2491 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2451.


Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to 0.8494, 1.2543 and 142.35 from an early 2-day lows of 0.8525, 1.2503 and 141.79, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 0.83 against the euro, 1.27 against the franc and 147.00 against the yen.


