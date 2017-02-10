Pound Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major rivals in the early European session on Friday.


The pound edged up to 1.2519 against the U.S dollar, 1.2552 against the Swiss franc and 0.8502 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2465, 1.2488 and 0.8538, respectively


Against the yen, the pound rose to 142.23 from an early low of 141.27. This may be compared to an an early 8-day high of 142.37.


If the pound continues its uptrend, it is likely to find its resistance around 144.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.27 against the greenback and 1.27 against the swiss franc.


