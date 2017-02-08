Pound Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major rivals in the pre-European session on Wednesday.





The pound rose to 6-day highs of 0.8521 against the euro and 1.2499 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8552 and 1.2457, respectively.

The pound rose to a 2-day high of 140.68 against the yen and 1.2519 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 140.06 and 1.2474, respectively.

If the pound continues its uptrend it is likely to find its resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.27 against the greenback, 1.26 against the franc and 142.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

