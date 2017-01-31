Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Rises Against Majors




31.01.17 06:32
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.


The pound rose to 1.2519 against the U.S. dollar and 142.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2485 and 142.02, respectively.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8546 and 1.2454 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8563 and 1.2424, respectively.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 149.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.29 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: LHI Portunus I IHS-GmbH: Neue [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group plc
09:26 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:22 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
09:19 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Ravensburger AG / Internationale Spielw [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...