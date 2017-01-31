Pound Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The pound rose to 1.2519 against the U.S. dollar and 142.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2485 and 142.02, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8546 and 1.2454 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8563 and 1.2424, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 149.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.29 against the franc.

