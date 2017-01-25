Pound Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 11:03
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted higher against its major rivals in early European trading on Wednesday.


The pound climbed to 1.2585 versus the dollar, its strongest since December 14.


The pound advanced to more than a 2-week high of 143.03 versus the yen, near 3-week highs of 0.8539 versus the euro and 1.2576 versus the Swiss franc, from its early lows of 141.83, 0.8579 and 1.2518, respectively.


If the pound extends rise, it may find resistance around 145.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.27 against both the franc and the greenback.


