Pound Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.





The pound rose to a 5-week high of 1.2472 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2369.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 0.8619 and 1.2448 from early lows of 0.8663 and 1.2388, respectively.

The pound edged up to 141.43 against the yen, from an early 4-day low of 140.76.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find its resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 0.85 against the euro, 1.26 against the franc and 143.00 against the yen.

