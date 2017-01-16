Pound Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.





The pound rose to 1.2059 against the U.S. dollar and 137.52 against the yen, from more than a 3-month low of 1.1987 and nearly a 2-month low of 136.45, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8802 and 1.2179 from more than 2-month lows of 0.8852 and 1.2105, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 145.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.

