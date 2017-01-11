Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Rises After U.K. Trade Data, Industrial Output
11.01.17 10:50
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
K. trade data and industrial and construction output reports for November at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the pound rose against its major rivals.
The pound was trading at 1.2151 against the greenback, 141.04 against the yen, 0.8676 against the euro and 1.2365 against the Swiss franc around 4:31 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
11:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: KUKA Aktienges [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: KUKA Aktienges [...]
11:13 , dpa-AFXU.K. Visible Trade Deficit Widens More Than [...]
11:07 , dpa-AFXU.K. Industrial Output Rebounds In November
11:00 , dpa-AFXWisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)