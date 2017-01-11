Pound Rises After U.K. Trade Data, Industrial Output

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.



K. trade data and industrial and construction output reports for November at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the pound rose against its major rivals.

The pound was trading at 1.2151 against the greenback, 141.04 against the yen, 0.8676 against the euro and 1.2365 against the Swiss franc around 4:31 am ET.

