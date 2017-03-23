Pound Rises After U.K. Retail Sales Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics released U.



K. retail sales figures for February.

After the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

As of 5:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8616 against the euro, 1.2431 against the Swiss franc, 1.2512 against the U.S. dollar and 139.08 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM