Pound Rises After U.K. Nationwide House Prices




29.12.16 08:20
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, U.

K. Nationwide house prices for December have been released. Following the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.


The pound was worth 1.2257 against the greenback, 142.64 against the yen, 1.2567 against the franc and 0.8532 against the euro around 2:04 am ET.


