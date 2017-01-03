Pound Rises After U.K. Manufacturing PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.01.17 10:49
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, U.

K. CIPS/Markit factory PMI data has been released. The pound rose against its major rivals following the data.


The pound was trading at 1.2271 against the greenback, 145.04 against the yen, 1.2600 against the franc and 0.8486 against the euro around 4:32 am ET.


