Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Rises After U.K. Manufacturing PMI
03.01.17 10:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, U.
K. CIPS/Markit factory PMI data has been released. The pound rose against its major rivals following the data.
The pound was trading at 1.2271 against the greenback, 145.04 against the yen, 1.2600 against the franc and 0.8486 against the euro around 4:32 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present at Upcom [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP/GKV: Ärzte und Krankenhäuser sol [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFXArotech Announces Resignation Of CEO Stev [...]
13:54 , dpa-AFXProtalix Reports Positive Interim Results From [...]
13:53 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Nordex awarded contracts for 14 [...]