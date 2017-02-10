Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Rises After U.K. Industrial Production, Trade Balance
10.02.17 10:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics published U.
K. industrial output, foreign trade and construction output figures, all for December.
After these data, the pound rose against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8508 against the euro, 1.2548 against the Swiss franc, 1.2509 against the U.S. dollar and 142.14 against the yen.
