Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Recovers After U.K. Services PMI




05.01.17 10:50
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.

K. services PMI for December at 4:30 am ET Thursday, the pound recovered from early lows against its major counterparts.


The pound was trading at 1.2304 against the greenback, 143.58 against the yen, 0.8536 against the euro and 1.2550 against the Swiss franc around 4:33 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:05 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone: Erzeugerpreise steigen im Jahresverg [...]
11:04 , dpa-AFX
U.K. Services Activity Expands At Fastest P [...]
11:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: HUK-COBURG / Telematik: Smart Driver [...]
11:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: VAXIMM kündigt Präsentation be [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
DAX Inches Lower In Cautious Trade; Banks B [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...