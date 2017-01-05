Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Recovers After U.K. Services PMI
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.
K. services PMI for December at 4:30 am ET Thursday, the pound recovered from early lows against its major counterparts.
The pound was trading at 1.2304 against the greenback, 143.58 against the yen, 0.8536 against the euro and 1.2550 against the Swiss franc around 4:33 am ET.
