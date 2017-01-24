Pound Off Lows Ahead Of U.K. Public Sector Finance Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.01.17 10:40
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to release U.

K. public sector finance data. The public sector borrowing is seen at GBP 6.8 billion in December compared to GBP 12.2 billion in November.


Ahead of the data, the pound rebounded from early lows against its major rivals.


The pound was valued at 1.2510 against the greenback, 141.79 against the yen, 1.2501 against the franc and 0.8584 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.


