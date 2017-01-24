Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Off Early Highs Against Majors




24.01.17 07:58
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound trimmed its early gains against its major rivals in the late Asian session on Tuesday.


The pound retreated to 1.2495 against the dollar, 1.2467 versus Swiss franc and 0.8602 versus the euro, from its early near 6-week high of 1.2545, near 3-week highs of 1.2500 and 0.8582, respectively.


The next possible support for the pound may be found around 1.22 against the greenback, 1.23 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.


