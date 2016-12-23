Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Mixed Following U.K. GDP Data




23.12.16 10:51
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of the third estimate of the U.

K. GDP data for the third quarter, the pound traded mixed against the other major counterparts. While the pound declined further against the franc, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.


The pound was trading at 1.2266 against the greenback, 0.8525 against the euro, 143.95 against the yen and 1.2578 against the Swiss franc around 4:35 am ET.


