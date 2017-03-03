Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Services PMI




03.03.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, U.

K. Markit/CIPS services PMI data for February is due. The index stood at 54.5 in January.


Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major opponents. While the pound rose against the greenback, the franc and the yen, it fell against the euro.


The pound was valued at 0.8583 against the euro, 1.2259 against the greenback, 1.2419 against the franc and 140.10 against the yen at 4:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:13 , dpa-AFX
Großbritannien: Stimmung der Dienstleister trüb [...]
11:12 , dpa-AFX
Italy's Services Sector Growth Fastest In 14 [...]
11:06 , dpa-AFX
BayWa FY16 EBIT Down, Revenues Up; Sees [...]
11:05 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone: Einzelhandelsumsatz sinkt überrasche [...]
11:03 , dpa-AFX
DAX Drifts Lower Despite Solid Data
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...