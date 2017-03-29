Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Mortgage Approvals

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue UK mortgage approvals figures.



The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to fall to 69,100 in February from 69,900 in January.

Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the pound recovered against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the dollar and the yen.

The pound was worth 1.2420 against the greenback, 138.04 against the yen, 1.2335 against the franc and 0.8688 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM