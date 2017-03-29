Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Mortgage Approvals




29.03.17 10:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue UK mortgage approvals figures.

The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to fall to 69,100 in February from 69,900 in January.


Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the pound recovered against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the dollar and the yen.


The pound was worth 1.2420 against the greenback, 138.04 against the yen, 1.2335 against the franc and 0.8688 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:51 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Französischer Ex-Premier Valls stim [...]
11:48 , dpa-AFX
Burgerbrater sagen 'Nein zum Hungerlohn'
11:40 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Invivoscribe erweitert Geschäftstät [...]
11:39 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BILANZ / VW erhöhte Gewinn für 201 [...]
11:38 , dpa-AFX
Toshiba: WEC Group To File For Relief Under [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...