Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data




15.02.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.

K's Office For National Statistics will release average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K. The unemployment rate is set to remain unchanged at 4.8 percent in three months to November. The claimant count for January is expected to rise by 5000 following a decline of -10,000 in December.


Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the euro and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.


As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8472 against the euro, 1.2566 against the Swiss franc, 1.2455 against the U.S. dollar and 142.55 against the yen.


