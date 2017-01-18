Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


18.01.17 10:40
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.

K's Office For National Statistics will release average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K. The unemployment rate is set to remain unchanged at 4.8 percent in three months to November. The claimant count for December is expected to rise by 5000 following an increase of 2,400 in November.


Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen.


As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8675 against the euro, 1.2324 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2345 against the Swiss franc and 139.53 against the yen.


