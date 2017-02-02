Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Construction PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.02.17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, Markit releases U.

K. construction Purchasing Managers' survey data for January.


Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc.


As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8516 against the euro, 1.2556 against the Swiss franc, 1.2695 against the U.S. dollar and 142.88 against the yen.


