Pound Mixed Ahead Of BoE Decision




16.03.17 13:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is set to publish the results of its MPC meeting.

The bank is expected to keep its key interest rate at a record low 0.25 percent and the asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion.


Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the pound held steady against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the franc and the euro.


The pound was valued at 1.2270 against the greenback, 139.10 against the yen, 1.2238 against the franc and 0.8744 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



