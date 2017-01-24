Pound Little Changed Following U.K. Public Sector Finance Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.



K. public sector finance data for December at 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the pound changed little against its major rivals.

The pound was trading at 1.2489 against the greenback, 141.47 against the yen, 1.2487 against the franc and 0.8599 against the euro around 4:32 am ET.

