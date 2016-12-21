Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed Following U.K. Public Sector Finance Data




21.12.16 10:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

K. public sector finance data for November at 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


The pound was trading at 0.8427 against the euro, 1.2336 against the greenback, 145.09 against the yen and 1.2678 against the Swiss franc around 4:33 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



