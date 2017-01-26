Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed Following U.K. GDP Data




26.01.17 10:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

K. GDP data for the fourth quarter at 4.30 am ET Thursday, the pound changed little against the other major currencies.


The pound was valued at 1.2665 against the greenback, 144.09 against the yen, 1.2633 against the franc and 0.8473 against the euro around 4:33 am ET.


