Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. Public Sector Finance Data
21.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics issued public sector finance data for January.
After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8489 against the euro, 1.2527 against the Swiss franc, 1.2422 against the U.S. dollar and 141.17 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:35 , dpa-AFXBörse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
14:35 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: Ausgaben für Gesundheit wachsen [...]
14:34 , dpa-AFXSchäuble: Kein Zweifel an IWF-Beteiligung bei [...]
14:32 , dpa-AFXPNC Financial To Acquire ECN's Commercial [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFXExercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity