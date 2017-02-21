Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. Public Sector Finance Data




21.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics issued public sector finance data for January.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8489 against the euro, 1.2527 against the Swiss franc, 1.2422 against the U.S. dollar and 141.17 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:35 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
14:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Ausgaben für Gesundheit wachsen [...]
14:34 , dpa-AFX
Schäuble: Kein Zweifel an IWF-Beteiligung bei [...]
14:32 , dpa-AFX
PNC Financial To Acquire ECN's Commercial [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFX
Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...