Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. Nationwide House Price Index
01.02.17 08:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. Nationwide house price index for January was released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2.00 am ET.
After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8582 against the euro, 1.2449 against the Swiss franc, 1.2565 against the U.S. dollar and 142.29 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:51 , dpa-AFXElectrolux Turns To Profit In Q4; Organic Sale [...]
09:48 , dpa-AFXIRW-News: Supreme Metals Corp.: Supreme M [...]
09:47 , dpa-AFXFranc Little Changed After Swiss PMI
09:46 , dpa-AFXAsian Shares Rise After China Data
09:43 , dpa-AFXOTS: Gruner+Jahr, STERN / (Korrektur - ster [...]