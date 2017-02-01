Pound Little Changed After U.K. Nationwide House Price Index

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.02.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. Nationwide house price index for January was released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2.00 am ET.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8582 against the euro, 1.2449 against the Swiss franc, 1.2565 against the U.S. dollar and 142.29 against the yen.


