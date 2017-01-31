Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. Mortgage Approvals Data




31.01.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Bank of England issued U.

K. mortgage approvals for December.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8559 against the euro, 1.2447 against the Swiss franc, 1.2498 against the U.S. dollar and 142.31 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



