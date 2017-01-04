Pound Little Changed After U.K. Mortgage Approvals, Construction PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.01.17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

K. mortgage approvals for November and CIPS/Markit construction PMI data for December at 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


The pound was trading at 1.2276 against the greenback, 144.41 against the yen, 0.8504 against the euro and 1.2584 against the Swiss franc around 4:32 am ET.


