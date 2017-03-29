Pound Little Changed After U.K. Mortgage Approvals

Erweiterte Funktionen


29.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the Bank of England's mortgage approvals data for February at 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the pound changed little against the other major currencies.


The pound was trading at 1.2415 against the greenback, 137.94 against the yen, 1.2327 against the franc and 0.8690 against the euro around 4:31 am ET.


