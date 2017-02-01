Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. Manufacturing PMI Data
01.02.17 10:49
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, Markit published U.
K. manufacturing PMI data for January.
After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8578 against the euro, 1.2450 against the Swiss franc, 1.2581 against the U.S. dollar and 142.62 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
11:50 , dpa-AFXIssue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
11:46 , dpa-AFXWisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
11:45 , dpa-AFXForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group plc
11:44 , dpa-AFXIssue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
11:44 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Nordex Group acquires SSP Tec [...]