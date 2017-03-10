Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. Industrial Output, Trade Data
10.03.17 10:46
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics issued UK industrial output and foreign trade figures for January.
After these data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8721 against the euro, 1.2317 against the Swiss franc, 1.2166 against the U.S. dollar and 140.36 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
11:27 , dpa-AFXWisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
11:22 , dpa-AFXIran begrüßt Wiederwahl von IAEA-Chef Ama [...]
11:19 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Public Voting Rights: MTU Aero Engine [...]
11:17 , dpa-AFXFTSE 100 Pares Gains After Weak Data
11:15 , dpa-AFXdpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]